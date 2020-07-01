Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina Claims That Will Smith Gave His "Blessing" for Their Relationship

While August Alsina claims he was in a years-long relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith while she was married to Will Smith, the actress has issued a denial.

After Alsina spoke publicly about allegedly being romantically involved with the actress, including the claim that her longtime husband gave Alsina his "blessing," Jada's reps have called the claims "absolutely not true," according to Page Six and TMZ. E! News has reached out for comment.

The headline-making allegations surfaced this week in an interview between Alsina and Angela Yee, published on YouTube. During the sit-down, the topic of the 27-year-old singer's "Nunya" track came up along with the rumors that he had dated Smith.

"Here's what I'll say," Alsina began in response. "People can have whatever ideas that they like, but what I'm not ok with is my character being in question, when certain things are questionable that I know is not me or that I know I haven't done."