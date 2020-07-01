Racial JusticeWhere Are They Now?Wellness WednesdayYouTube Feuds

Tom Hanks Slams People Not Wearing Masks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Tom Hanks is sending a message about wearing masks amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Read his comments on social distancing.
By Jess Cohen Jul 01, 2020 4:48 PMTags
Tom HanksHealthCelebritiesCoronavirus
Related: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Return to U.S. After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Tom Hanks is speaking out about the importance of wearing masks amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

It's been four months since the Oscar winner and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19. The couple shared the news with fans in March while in Australia, explaining, "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too."

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks added. Amid their recovery, the stars kept fans updated via social media. In late March, Hanks and Wilson returned to the United States after recovering from the virus and later donated blood and plasma after receiving confirmation that they carry antibodies.

Now, Hanks is encouraging everyone to wear masks in order to prevent the spread of the virus. According to People, Hanks spoke out during a press conference while promoting his new movie Greyhound, saying, "There's really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands."

photos
Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

The outlet reports that Hanks shared these comments while discussing the parallels of his movie to the current pandemic.

BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina Claims About Alleged Affair

2

Alyssa Milano Denies "Blackface" Claims in Explicit Tweet

3

Paris Jackson Recalls Dad Michael Teasing Her About Girls as a Kid

"Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you," Hanks continued. "Don't be a p----, get on with it, do your part. It's very basic. If you're driving a car, you don't go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it's common sense."

Instagram

As for how he and Wilson are doing today, Hanks, 63, reportedly shared, "Oh, as the canaries in the coal mine for the COVID-19 experience, we are fine."

"We had about 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms. Not life-threatening, we're happy to say," Hanks added. "We were isolated in order to keep an eye on ourselves because if our temperatures had spiked, if our lungs had filled, if any number of things had gone wrong with this, we would have needed expert medical care. We didn't. I guess we were model recoverers from COVID-19, but we were also isolated so that we would not give it to anybody else that we came in contact with, and since then have been doing the same isolating, social distancing that is being asked of the world so, we are fine."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

Trending Stories

1

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina Claims About Alleged Affair

2

Alyssa Milano Denies "Blackface" Claims in Explicit Tweet

3

Paris Jackson Recalls Dad Michael Teasing Her About Girls as a Kid

4

Adam Savage Denies His Sister's Sexual Abuse Allegations

5

Sia Reveals She Is a "F--king Grandma"