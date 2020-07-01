Chance the Rapper's Wife Kirsten Adorably Calls Him Out Over Renovation Photo

Related : Chance the Rapper Marries Longtime Girlfriend Kirsten Corley

Kirsten Corley is calling out her husband Chance the Rapper over his latest social media post.

The "No Problem" artist took to Instagram on Tuesday to praise his wife's exterior renovation, sharing a photo of their balcony with his 11.8 million followers.

"EEEEEEEE My Wife just went crazy and redid the balcony!" Chance, née Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, wrote. "LOOK AT THAT TURF LOOK AT THEM MF COUCHES LOOK AT THAT PLANT SHE THE GREATEST."

"DO YO S--T SIS," the 27-year-old star went on to tell his wife, adding the hashtag #exteriordesign.

However, it turns out that Kirsten's renovation was not quite done just yet, and after seeing her husband's post, she had to let him know he'd hit the send button a bit too soon.

"lmao babeeeeeee. it's not done," Kirsten commented on the post, adding an eye rolling emoji.

After realizing his mistake, Chance replied, "my bad I can take it down. Everybody said it look raw tho."