Beavis and Butt-Head Returning to TV With Mike Judge Reimagining the Series for Comedy Central

Get reacquainted with these noises, heh-heh, uh-huh-huh, because Beavis and Butt-Head are making a comeback.
Comedy Central has signed an "expansive" deal with Emmy winner Mike Judge to reimagine the MTV classic series Beavis and Butt-Head, as well as spin-offs and specials.
The animated series burst onto the scene in 1993 and became a pop culture phenomenon, spawning video games and even a movie. The show followed Beavis and Butt-Head, two slacker coach potatoes, and tackled a variety of Gen X topics through satirical commentary. In the new version of the show, Beavis and Butt-Head, enter a whole new world: Gen Z.
"It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again," Judge said in a statement.
Comedy Central has already ordered two seasons and said the new series will have "meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans - Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids."
Judge will write, produce and provide the voice work for both characters.
"We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central" Chris McCarthy, president of Entertainment & Youth Group, said in a statement. "Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can't wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own."
Judge's other works include HBO's Silicon Valley, the long-running Fox animated series King of the Hill and flicks Office Space and Idiocracy. Judge won an Emmy for King of the Hill in 1999.
Judge was not involved in the spinoff of Beavis and Butt-Head, Daria, aside from OKing the use of the character in the animated MTV series. A new version, originally titled Daria and Jodie, but now just Jodie, is set to air on Comedy Central. Tracee Ellis Ross will provide the voice of the title character.