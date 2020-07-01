Director Christopher Nolan Shuts Down Anne Hathaway's Claim That He Doesn't "Allow" Chairs on Set

Director Christopher Nolan is addressing Anne Hathaway's recent claim about having chairs on the set of his films.

Just days ago, Variety released Hathaway's Actors on Actors interview with her former Les Misérables co-star, Hugh Jackman. During the duo's chat, Hathaway talked about working with Nolan on the set of 2012's The Dark Knight Rises.

Talking to Jackman about taking on the role of Catwoman, Hathaway shared, "You know how you have those jobs and you just go, 'I don't know how I'm going to work again because this was such fun.' I'm such a director nerd. I love just seeking out the best directors I can and then just watching them."

"Chris' whole approach to filmmaking is one of my favorite ones. He's broken it down to its most minimal, but also his movies are just so huge and ornate," the Oscar winner continued. "That combination of really being intentional about what it was that we were doing — and also, he's just so inspiring."