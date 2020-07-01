Glee Fans Are Seriously Disturbed By This Scene Filled With Dummies

Some video editing skills clearly don't age too well.
About a week ago, TikTok user @kellysipos pointed out something a bit odd and not to mention creepy from a scene on Glee.
"So I'm just noticing in Glee there are dummies in the crowd," the TikTok user said in the clip, pointing out to different dummy dolls spotted throughout the audience in the specific scene. "That's a dummy, that's a dummy, those are all dummies."
The TikTok video shows the dummies sitting completely still next to actual extra who were clapping and cheering. "I feel like I'm in the House of Wax, man," the TikTok user said at the end of the video.
It looks like the scene that's gone viral is from Season 4, Episode 8, "Thanksgiving."
"THIS NEEDS TO BE SEEN. IM TERRIFIED. RYAN MURPHY EXPLAIN. #foryou #viral #glee," @kellysipos captioned her video on TikTok.
People in the comments and elsewhere on social media were quick to express how disturbed and creepy the scene feels now in hindsight.
"This is the creepiest thing you'll watch all day... a TikTok user noticed that mannequin dummies were used in one of GLEE's auditorium scenes!" one Twitter user said.
@kellysipos
THIS NEEDS TO BE SEEN. IM TERRIFIED. RYAN MURPHY EXPLAIN. ##foryou ##viral ##glee? original sound - kellysipos
Someone on TikTok commented, "pretty sure the budget for this show all went to Mr. shuesters hair products."
"They did it in the first sectionals too, rachel be singing don't rain on my parade and the dummies be sat there like [eye emoji] [lip emoji] [eye emoji]," another person commented.
"They were there to replace all the people who quit after having to deal with Lea Michele," wrote another TikTok user.
"Imagine being the human extra placed between all of them nooo," another person wrote in the comments.