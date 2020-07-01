All of the Actresses Who've Played the Inimitable Princess Diana Through the Years

Naomi Watts

The 2013 film Diana focused on her complicated relationship with heart surgeon Hasnat Khan and subsequent coupling with Dodi Fayed, which wasn't as serious to Diana as the engagement ring on display at Harrods as a shrine to the ill-fated pair would have one believe.

Asked what compelled her to take on the role, Watts told reporters before the release, "Ultimately, the reason I wanted to say 'no' so much became the reason I wanted to do it as well. I was intrigued by the challenge. I mean, in the beginning I thought, how do you possibly take on the most famous woman of all time when everybody feels they know her so well? How do you take possession of that character? So that was daunting, to use a word of hers…"

Watts, who is originally from the U.K. but spent some formative years in Australia, said she didn't know much about Diana and Khan at all before she read the script, which was based on Kate Snell's 2001 book Diana: Her Last Love.



She also thought twice about accepting due to "the sensitivity of i—how will people feel about this?" Watts continued. "But I realized this story was bound to be told at some point, and how often do we stumble across such fascinating characters? They're quite hard to find as a woman, and one who embodies so many different things—the fragility, but also the great strength, unbelievable charisma, great beauty, wisdom, compassion and empathy. I thought about it and I thought, well I can't say no to this why not seize the opportunity?"

Reviews were not kind and the movie never received an American theatrical release, an experience Watts later shared with her dear friend Nicole Kidman, whose Cannes-to-Lifetime film Grace of Monaco received a royal share of ridicule, too.