Watch Joel McHale Hilariously Roast Kevin Hart in Celebrity Game Face Sneak Peek

Let the games begin!
In this all-new teaser for Celebrity Game Face, which premieres Monday, Jul. 6 at 10 p.m. on E!, Kevin Hart teases what's to come for the hilarious game night. The special features Kevin and wife Eniko Hart as they challenge couples Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams and Joel McHale and Sarah McHale to participate in a variety of "crazy ass challenges."
"Welcome to Celebrity Game Face," Kevin explains in the preview above. "This is the show where your favorite famous couples go head-to-head in some crazy ass challenges, all from the confinements of their crib."
Per the footage above, the games include a wide range of unexpected props, including tiny hands, spaghetti, balloons, marshmallows and more. What's even better? The stars are competing for a good cause.
"And the winners will get money for their charity," Kevin adds.
Unfortunately for Wells, who asks if they'll all be "winners," only one famous duo will be crowned the victor. In fact, as we previously reported, the winning pair will walk away with the "Hart of a Champion" trophy, a gold statue resembling a baby Kevin Hart.
"This is an experience that we're gonna hold on to forever," Kevin concludes.
And we believe him! As seen in the clip above, the gang is brought to tears from laughing so hard.
Case in point: Joel has the Celebrity Game Face crew in stitches as he roasts Kevin.
"This looks like you'd fit in here, Kevin," the former The Soup host quips while holding up a small sack.
In response, Kevin sarcastically retorts, "That's really original, Joel! Really original."
Celebrity Game Face marks McHale's first appearance back on E! since he hosted The Soup.
Celebrity Game Face is produced by Critical Content and Hartbeat Productions with Kevin, Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, Jon Beyer, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein and Michael Canter serving as Executive Producers.
For a look at what's to come, watch the brand-new preview above!
Celebrity Game Face premieres Monday, Jul. 6 at 10 p.m. on E!