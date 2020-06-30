PrideRacial JusticeGolden State KillerE! Turns 30Where Are They Now?

Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm Returning for Season 11 on HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm will return for a new season, its 11th since debuting in 2000.
By Chris Harnick Jun 30, 2020 5:44 PMTags
TVCurb Your EnthusiasmLarry DavidEntertainment
Larry David, Curb Your EnthusiasmHBO

You haven't seen the last of Larry David yet.

HBO announced Curb Your Enthusiasm will return for season 11. "This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way," Amy Gravitt, vice president of HBO programming, said in a statement. "Larry is already brainstorming ideas, and we can't wait to see what he has in store."

After a six-year hiatus, Curb Your Enthusiasm returned with new episodes in 2017. The tenth season followed in 2020.

"Believe me, I'm as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve," David said in a statement.

photos
TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

David, the creator of the series, stars as a fictionalized version of himself. Since 2001, the show has produced 100 episodes to date. Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, J.B. Smoove and Ted Danson are longtime cast members on the loosely scripted series.

Related: Larry David on Becoming an Emoji: "Lucky Me"

Executive producers on season 11 include David, Garlin Jeff Schaffer, Gavin Polone, along with co-executive producer Laura Streicher and consulting producer Jon Hayman.

Trending Stories

1

This Pic of Kourtney Kardashian Without Eyebrows Will Blow Your Mind

2

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Almost Broke Up After Bachelorette

3

Rob Kardashian is 'Back Baby'': See How He Celebrated Khloe's Birthday

Season 10 wrapped in March 2020 and featured David opening up a spite store to get back at a coffee shop he felt had wronged him. Guest stars in that season included Jon Hamm, Jane Krakowski, Richard Kind, Sean Penn, Mila Kunis, Laverne Cox, Chris Martin, Timothy Olyphant, Megyn Price and Sasha Alexander.

No premiere date for season 11 was given. Get the latest rundown of what's been canceled and renewed below.

Netflix
Renewed: Lucifer (Netflix)

Despite previously announcing season five would be the final one for this Tom Ellis drama, Lucifer will return for a sixth—and final—season.

NBC
Renewed: Manifest (NBC)

NBC's big plane mystery is taking off for a third season. 

ABC
Canceled: The Baker and the Beauty (ABC)

This love story is unfortunately over for now.

ABC
Renewed: For Life (ABC)

ABC is in for a season two with this legal drama. 

NBC
Renewed: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Jane Levy and her musical superpowers will return for a second season on NBC. 

NBC
Canceled: Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC)

The hunt is over for this NBC drama.

NBC
Canceled: Perfect Harmony (NBC)

Anna Camp and Bradley Whitford's musical comedy has had it swan song after just one season.

A&E
Canceled: Live PD (A&E)

This reality series hosted by Dan Abrams was canceled after weeks of protests around the world in the wake of George Floyd's death while in police custody.

Paramount Network
Canceled: Cops (Paramount Network)

The long-running reality show following police officers on the job has been canceled by Paramount Network.

Hulu
Canceled: Reprisal (Hulu)

Just one season for the drama starring Abigail Spencer on Hulu.

Hulu
Canceled: Harlots (Hulu)

Say goodbye to Harlots, it won't return for a fourth season.

Fox
Renewed: Prodigal Son (Fox)

Fox signed up for a second season of its serial killer drama. 

ABC
Canceled: Single Parents (ABC)

There won't be a third season for this comedy starring Taran Killam and Leighton Meester.

ABC
Renewed: Shark Tank (ABC)

Dust off your surefire ideas and get that pitch ready.

ABC
Renewed: A Million Little Things (ABC)

The drama continues for this ABC series.

ABC
Renewed: The Conners (ABC)

One of America's favorite families is back for more comedy.

ABC
Renewed: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC)

The game show isn't going anywhere.

ABC
Renewed: Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

More celebrities will go on the quest for the mirror ball trophy.

ABC
Renewed: Stumptown (ABC)

Cobie Smulders remains on the case for season two of this detective drama.

ABC
Renewed: mixed-ish (ABC)

The spinoff prequel series to black-ish is alive and well at ABC.

ABC
Renewed: black-ish (ABC)

The Johnsons aren't leaving you any time soon.

ABC
Canceled: Bless This Mess (ABC)

After two seasons, ABC has pulled the plug on this comedy starring Lake Bell, Dax Shepard and Lennon Parham.

ABC
Canceled: Emergence (ABC)

The mystery will remain unsolved here.

ABC
Canceled: Schooled (ABC)

Class is out for this ABC comedy.

All 10 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm are available to stream on HBO.

Trending Stories

1

This Pic of Kourtney Kardashian Without Eyebrows Will Blow Your Mind

2

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Almost Broke Up After Bachelorette

3

Rob Kardashian is 'Back Baby'': See How He Celebrated Khloe's Birthday

4

Carrie Underwood Reacts After Reese Witherspoon is Mistaken for Her

5

The Bella Twins' Mom Undergoing Brain Surgery for "Paralyzing" Mass