Great Scott! 30 Back to the Future Secrets Revealed

"Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads."

Hop in the DeLorean, check the plutonium levels and hit 88 miles per hour because we're going back in time—to July 3, 1985, to be exact—to celebrate Back to the Future.

The iconic film was released 35 years ago, with the time travel epic starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd going on to become the highest grossing film of the year, making over $389 million and going on to become a beloved movie franchise.

It's hard to imagine anyone other than Fox stepping into Marty McFly's Nike Mags, but another star had actually landed the role and filmed for several weeks before Steven Spielberg, director Robert Zemeckis and co-writer and producer Bob Gale realized they needed to recast their leading man.

Plus, another major star auditioned for the role of Doc Brown, almost landing it when Lloyd initially was going to pass on his career-defining role.