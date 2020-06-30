Nikki & Brie Bella's Mom Undergoing Brain Surgery for "Paralyzing" Mass

Related : Bella Twins Surprise Family With Horse Therapy

A concerning health update.

Today, Jun. 30, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella took to social media and revealed mom, Kathy Colace was undergoing a major medical procedure. Specifically, per the Bella Twins, the Total Bellas matriarch required brain surgery for a "mass on her brain stem."

Brie explained on Instagram, "Today my mom goes in for brain surgery. They realized she doesn't have Bell's palsy but a mass on her brain stem.....couldn't sleep because I was praying all night. She's a strong one and I know all her angels will be with her. #BellaArmy send Mama Bella all the prayers and love today."

She signed of her post with, "Love you Mom @kathylaurinaitis."

Nikki followed suit with a post of her own, asking for fans to send their mother "so much light and love."

"Our Mama Bella, our Gigi, our Gato is about to head into brain surgery. I ask for so many prayers, so much light and love sent her way," Artem Chigvintsev's fiancée penned. "Sadly they found what you can compare to a tumor on her brain stem that has been paralyzing her face."