Kanye West Is "So Proud" of Kim Kardashian for "Officially Becoming a Billionaire"

A supportive husband.
Kim Kardashian recently struck a deal that reportedly valued her famed cosmetics company at $1 billion, and her husband Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday evening to congratulate her on the accomplishment.
"I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire," the rapper wrote in a tweet. "You've weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family."
The sweet tribute was paired with a photo of carefully arranged vegetables, lavender and flowers.
"So blessed this is still life," Kanye continued. "So I made you this still life."
"We love you so much," the YEEZY owner added.
The valuation came after it was announced that Kim would sell a 20 percent stake in KKW Beauty to to Coty Inc.—home to some of the world's largest beauty brands like CoverGirl, Sally Hansen and OPI—for $200 million.
Coty Inc. provided details about the strategic partnership in a press release, stating that together, the company and Kim will "focus on entering new beauty categories and global expansion" beyond KKW's existing product lines. This means development in skincare, haircare, personal care and nail products!
As for Kim's role, she and her team "will lead all creative efforts in terms of product and communications initiatives, building on her remarkable global reach capabilities through social media," the release read.
Coty Inc. recently made a separate deal with Kim's sister, Kylie Jenner: a 51 percent stake in the 22-year-old's makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, for $600 million.
However, Kim, unlike Kylie, will remain the majority owner of her company.
Meanwhile, Kanye has been busy making business deals of his own.
Last week, he announced a 10-year partnership between his YEEZY brand and Gap.
In a press release, Gap stated that Kanye "is poised to disrupt retail" by bringing his acclaimed YEEZY fashion empire to Gap stores and Gap.com in 2021.
"This partnership brings the relationship between West and Gap full circle, as Kanye worked in a Gap store as a teen growing up in Chicago," the release read in-part. "Since then, West has become a disruptive force across music, footwear, fashion, architecture and more. This new partnership will introduce both the Gap and YEEZY brands to new audiences."
Kim made sure to congratulate Kanye, tweeting, "If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true! I am so proud of him."
"You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone!" she added. "From working at the Gap to this partnership is so inspiring #WestDayEver."
