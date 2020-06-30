Cardi B Fires Back After Being Called Homophobic and Transphobic

Related : Cardi B Claps Back After Being "Cancelled" on Twitter

The clapbacks continue for Cardi B.

After firing back just days ago at Twitter claims she'd been "canceled," the Grammy-winning rapper has now slammed accusations of homophobia and transphobia waged against her online amid Pride Month.

The situation began on Monday when a tweet pointed out the star is mentioned in an episode of Hulu's Love, Victor, which centers on a high school student struggling with his sexual orientation. "Thats crazy, considering the woman is homophobic and transphobic," a critic replied in a tweet.

Cardi did not take the allegation lightly as she slammed the comment, writing back, "How the fuvk am i homophobic or transphobic?have you been to a carribean island where you really see homophobia! Have you dealt with a parent that can't accept you for your sexuality?i said some ignorant things b4 that apologized for & educated myself on it don't mean I'm homo.." The 27-year-old performer has previously said she's had "experiences" with women.

She continued, "Ya keep using that same 1 video that I apologize for over & over again to call me homophobic & transphobic 1 but never post about the ones where I support the LGBT community which are multiples and the multiple tweets I posted in support."