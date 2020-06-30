Kanye West Drops "Wash Us In The Blood" Music Video Featuring Travis Scott and North West

Kanye West has released the visual for his new song with Travis Scott, "Wash Us In The Blood."
Released on Tuesday morning, "Wash Us In The Blood" is the first track from West's upcoming tenth solo studio album God's Country. The music video, directed by artist Arthur Jafa, opens with footage from a Black Lives Matter protest and later features a clip of Breonna Taylor dancing. Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was fatally shot by police at her home during the middle of the night on March 13.
"Take some, rain, nonstop, rain don't want war/Rain come, rain come/Come shine, come rain, come up," West sings on the new track. "Southside, let it bang/Outside, let it rain/Rain down on a pain/Rain down on the slain."
Amid the ongoing call for justice around the world, E! News confirmed Kanye donated $2 million in relation to the deaths of Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and has been donating to several black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago.
"Rain down for my mom/Rain down on the farm/Shower us with your love/Wash us in the blood," the lyrics continue.
At the end of the visual, the Grammy winner and Kim Kardashian's 7-year-old daughter North West makes a cameo in a video clip from her dad's Sunday Service rehearsals. The video shows North, dressed in an orange sweater, dancing and singing along with the choir behind her.
The track "Wash Us In The Blood" was mixed by Dr. Dre and features artwork by director Jafa.
Watch the video above to see West and Scott's new video for "Wash Us In The Blood."