Katy Perry, BTS and More Join Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist

Pascal Le Segretain for Getty Images, John Shearer for Getty Images, Neilson Barnard for Getty Images, Lester Cohen for Getty Images

Katy Perry, BTS, Meghan Trainor, Dua Lipa—they're all on board for Disney Channel's Night of Music for Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist. The musical acts are coming together to honor teachers as part of the ARDYs Heroes for Change Award.

Radio Disney, through DonorsChoose, is supporting teacher projects and helping them bring classroom dreams to life while encouraging children to thrive.

The hour-long special will air on Friday, July 10 at 9 p.m. on Disney Channel. Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along precedes the ARDYs Summer Playlist airing at 8 p.m. on the network.