Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Give Update On Their Wedding Plans Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are opening up about their wedding plans.

The couple, who got engaged in July 2019 and were forced to delay their walk down the aisle due to coronavirus concerns, shared that they've put all wedding planning on hold to ensure everyone's safety. Hyland suffers from kidney dysplasia and is immunocompromised, making her at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.

"We have no plans as of right now. We've put all planning on hold," Hyland told Chris Harrison during The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!. "All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out... and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible."

Fans will recall that Adams competed for Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher's heart back in 2016. He and the Modern Family alum began dating in 2017 after she received a DM from the Bachelor Nation star.