Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke Show Creator, Dead at 98

Carl Reiner has passed away.
The Hollywood legend and creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show died Monday night at the age of 98. Reiner's assistant confirmed his passing to Variety, sharing that he died of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills. Reiner, a nine-time Emmy winner, is the father of actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner.
"Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting," Rob tweeted Monday morning. "He was my guiding light."
Reiner, who was also an actor, director and writer, received his first Emmy win in 1957 for Best Supporting Performance by an Actor for his work in Caesar's Hour. The following year, Reiner once again won for Caesar's Hour in the Best Continuing Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Dramatic or Comedy Series category.
In 1962, 1963 and 1964, Reiner won Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy at the Emmys for The Dick Van Dyke Show. In the years to follow, Reiner would win two more awards for his work on the series. Reiner also scored Emmy wins in the Outstanding Writing Achievement in Variety category for The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special, as well as the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Mad About You.
As news of Reiner's death emerged on Tuesday, many fans and fellow stars took to social media to mourn his passing.
Sarah Silverman: "So sad to hear about @carlreiner Not only did he make my favorite TV& movies (see:Where's Poppa) but his humanity was beyond compare. His heart was so full of love. Never left his house empty handed- book, space pen, Swiss Army knife. RIP to a man that embodies the word mensch."
Jon Cryer: "Working with, and getting to know Carl Reiner were two of the great thrills of my career. A lovely man who lived a wonderful life and brought joy to literally millions."
Ed Asner: "Very sad to awake to the news that @carlreiner has passed. There will forever only be one of him. May his memory be forever blessed. He leaves us with so much laughter. My heart goes out to @robreiner and the entire Reiner family."
Edgar Wright: "RIP to the comedy legend Carl Reiner. who gave us so much laughter in film and TV, in front of and behind the camera. Apart from anything else, thank you for this, the most romantic bedroom scene of all time."