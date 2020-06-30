Dad Flies Pride Flag To Support Daughter Coming Out

Talk about one proud dad!
During Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, host Kelly Clarkson virtually sat down with Alex, a dad from Everett, Wash. that went viral on TikTok after he eagerly bought a Pride flag to support his LGBTQ+ daughter Emma during Pride month. In the video, Alex can be seen ordering the flag on his phone and told his daughter that he wanted to hang it outside for all of their neighbors to see. Once it arrived, Emma posted another video of Alex proudly displaying their new rainbow flag on their balcony.
While meeting with the father-daughter duo, Kelly applauded Alex for his support and called him dad of the year.
"So many stories don't end like this," the "Since U Been Gone" singer said. "So many parents aren't welcoming of something new that may be in their world they haven't been around, or whatever. So, it's really, really cool. Thank you so much for being such a rad dad."
Recalling how the viral moment came about, Emma chimed in, "My parents moved just recently and so there's boxes that are still not unpacked and he was looking for a Pride flag that I used to have and he couldn't find it."
"So, I caught him on video being frustrated and anxious just trying to find a Pride flag and he ended up buying one online," she continued. "And then he was telling me why he wanted to buy it and where he was gonna put it."
For Alex, he said that he wanted to make sure that their neighbors knew that their family were allies to the LGBTQ+ community.
"Well, the other week when we were coming home, we saw a ‘for sale' sign was up next to our house and I wanted to make sure that our neighbors and new neighbor knew that we were very tolerant of everybody, that we promote diversity," he explained. "And then I realized it was June and it was Pride month and we didn't have our flag up yet. It's like, ‘I gotta get the flag up.'"
Emma then noted that she's received "thousands" of positive notes from people who were moved by the video.
"It's been so awesome. I actually am getting tagged in people's TikToks saying that their families are buying Pride flags and there's Duets that people are also tagging me in saying how thankful to see someone like Alex just be very supportive," she said. "And all the comments, the thousands of comments, just saying how much they wish that they could have a dad or supportive parent in their life, and it's just been really sweet."
Alex added, "It's just been amazing to see people be very supportive—just being so thankful that I'm supportive of the community. And also, just seeing the people who don't have support, you know, it's kind of hurt me as well. And then I've been thankful or I just tease my family if they get upset at me, to say, ‘Hey look-it, I got thousands of people who want me to be their dad, so you better…"
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)