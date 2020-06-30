Model Emily Sears Remembers "Every Moment" From "Strange and Surreal" Brain Surgery

Emily Sears is recovering from brain surgery.

The 35-year-old model shared the news in an Instagram post on Monday.

"So, last Thursday, I had brain surgery!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed at UCLA Neurosurgery. "I've delayed posting this because I don't even know where to begin. The past year of my life is so hard to put into words."

Sears recalled waking up in an ambulance and being taken to the hospital after having "a major seizure while shopping" in April of last year.

"After a few days of tests, I was diagnosed as having a cavernous malformation, otherwise known as a cavernoma, which is a cluster of abnormal blood vessels in the brain which cause epileptic seizures," she continued. "My whole life was put on hold from that point on from my work life to my social life, my relationship with my body and my identity."