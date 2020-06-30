Actress Phoebe Tonkin Is Dating Brie Larson's Ex-Fiancé Alex Greenwald

Phoebe Tonkin has a new man in her life.

For the past two years, The Originals star has been flying solo. But now, it seems those days of single-dom are behind the Australian beauty.

On Monday, the actress made things Instagram official with Phantom Planet's lead singer Alex Greenwald. In the picture, the two celebs smooched while wearing masks, as one does in the time of the coronavirus. "Wear your mask," she captioned her first photo with the indie singer.

It seems like Phoebe and Alex started dating earlier this year. Greenwald shared a photo of his new boo on Instagram on April 4, but his caption might've been considered promotion for his band's new merch rather than a declaration of love. "The new @phantomplanet shirt comes with the girl. Please, please buy a shirt, it's been 21 days. I need her out of my house," he captioned the photo of Phoebe wearing just a t-shirt.