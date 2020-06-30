Ryan Seacrest Announces Breakup From Shayna Taylor as He Vacations With Mystery Woman

Ryan Seacrest is re-joining the ranks of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors.
A rep for the daytime TV host confirmed his breakup from chef Shayna Taylor on Monday, telling E! News in a statement, "Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago. They remain good friends, each other's biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple."
News of Ryan, 45, and 28-year-old Shayna's decision to part ways broke as The Daily Mail published photos of the star vacationing with a mystery woman in Mexico.
Meanwhile, a source told E! News that Ryan, real estate mogul Mike Meldman and a group of friends flew to Cabo San Lucas via private jet last weekend for some rest and relaxation in the sun. "He spent the whole time with his new lady at their private villa," the insider shared.
"Ryan looked relaxed and was able to just sit and chat," explained the source. "He didn't have his phone or computer around and was very attentive and always having deep conversations with his new girl."
Describing their getaway as "romantic," the source said Ryan and the woman left together at the end of their stay.
Ryan was first linked to Shayna in 2014, however their relationship status remained on-again, off-again in the years that passed. In May 2020, Ryan shared rare insight into their love story on Live With Kelly and Ryan.
"I just want to say, happy third anniversary to Shayna," he shared at the time. "It is our third time together. So we've gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is number three of being together. So we're celebrating as well."
Seacrest then clarified, "It's an 8-year run, but it's our third run together. So we celebrate each trial."
When co-host Kelly Ripa quipped, "Third time's a charm!" Ryan responded, "Listen, nothing's perfect. You just keep trying until you get it right."
Shayna has not commented publicly on the breakup. They last split in Feb. 2019 before reconciling months later.