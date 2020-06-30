WeWoreWhat's Summer New Arrivals at Macy's Are Totally Instagrammable and Selling Out Fast

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Danielle Bernstein has done it again: You'll want to snatch up every single piece from her summer new arrivals at Macy's. It can't be denied that the WeWoreWhat fashion blogger has an eye for design—and an eye for the Instagrammable.

"The second collection for Macy's was easy summer pieces that mixed feminine romance with casual garden vibes," she exclusively tells E!. "The summer line features cute sets and vintage inspired dresses that can be mixed and matched with each other and into the rest of your wardrobe."

Bernstein has kept the Black Lives Matter movement in mind with the launch her fashion collection during these uncertain times.

"To address BLM during this launch we pledged 100% of our marketing dollars towards Black female creators and models, and took the 15% pledge created by Aurora James to continue this initiative going forward," she says.

Below, shop our favorite finds from the WeWoreWhat summer launch. Many styles are available in plus sizes too. But hurry! It's all selling out fast.