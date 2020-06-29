Rob Kardashian Is "Happier Than Ever": Behind the Scenes of His Wellness and Parenting

In the recent words of Rob Kardashian, "Woo back baby."

Indeed, as evidenced by photos posted to his official Instagram account from over the weekend, the typically private Kardashian brother had stepped back into the spotlight in honor of his sister Khloe Kardashian's surprise 36th birthday party on Saturday.

Dream Kardashian's famous dad smiled in shots shared to social media, which captured him with his well-known sisters, as well as Tristan Thompson and Scott Disick.

It didn't take long for the rare Rob sighting to get the attention of the Internet as fans gushed about unexpectedly getting to see him.

The compliments also poured in over Kardashian's appearance with many commenting that he both looked good and happy.

According to a source, the star is happier "than ever" as he focuses on his daughter and his health.