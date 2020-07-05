Racial JusticeWhere Are They Now?Fourth of July SalesJada Pinkett SmithKhloe & Tristan

25 Celebrity Power Couples in Sports That Will Make You Believe in Love

From Ciara and Russell Wilson to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade to Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, these celebrity sports couples are #relationshipgoals.
Slam dunk... Touchdown... Goal!

Whatever form of phrasing fits best, one thing is certain: celebrity sports couples have us cheering them on. While most professional sporting events have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the only "game to watch" is how these famous athlete-star pairs are enjoying their downtime.

Since lockdown, many have put their relationship and special candid moments together on full display. Case in point: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. The longtime lovebirds, who wed in 2014, have shown off their fun workout routines, fiery poolside portraits and wine-down sessions (when in quarantine, it's five o'clock somewhere!).

Another couple that proves they're the definition of goals is none other than Ciara and Russell Wilson. The two tied the knot in 2016, and have been making our hearts melt ever since. And it's clear their love story is still adding more chapters, because the pair will soon welcome baby number three

Other notable duos? Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have a romance like no other, which can also be said about Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry. Of course, we're only scratching the surface here when it comes to all-star athlete couples.

So with that in mind, scroll through our gallery below to see the powerful pairs taking over Hollywood and the sports industry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union married Dwyane Wade in 2014. The power couple welcomed their first child together via surrogate in November 2018.

Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage
Victoria & David Beckham

When it comes to athletes and superstar wives, this couple is No.1. Victoria and David Beckham have been married since 1999, have four kids together—three boys: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper—and have their own empires that make them the ultimate dream team.

Katch International/REX/Shutterstock
Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez

After becoming a couple in 2017, retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez popped the big question to singer Jennifer Lopez in 2019. 

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage
Russell Wilson & Ciara

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said "I do" to singer Ciara in 2016 in England and it was pure magic. The pair continue to be #RelationshipGoals with their off-the-charts chemistry and sweet home life raising two children, Future (who Ciara welcomed with ex Future), who is four years old, and Sienna who they welcomed in 2017.

by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Kerry Washington & Nnamdi Asomugha

The actress and former football pro are one of the most private married pairs in Hollywood. 

Kimberly White/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.
Ayesha Curry & Stephen Curry

After getting married in 2011, the cookbook author and Golden State Warriors player have welcomed three kids together: Riley (7), Ryan (4), and Canon (1).

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird

Name a more powerful couple! Sue Bird is a three-time WNBA champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist, while Megan Rapinoe is a two-time Women's World Cup champion. 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are the power couple when it comes to football players and celebrity wives. The New England Patriots quarterback and his supermodel wife have been married since 2009 and have welcomed son Benjamin and daughter Vivian together. 

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock
Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and the Reddit co-founder continue to make us swoon! The two said "I do" in November 2017, but before they wed, they welcomed their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert

When it comes to cool couples, the songstress and her basketball pro hubby are at the top of the star-studded list. 

Shutterstock
Gerard Piqué & Shakira

The Colombian singing sensation has been dating professional soccer player Gerard Piqué since 2010. The couple has two sons, Milan and Sasha, together.

John Shearer/WireImage
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher

Country singer Carrie Underwood has been married to Canadian hockey star Mike Fisher since 2010. The duo has three-year-old son Isaiah together and welcomed their second son, Jacob, in January 2019.

John Parra/WireImage
Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias

The tennis pro and music sensation are longtime lovebirds and mom and dad to twins. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick

The Green Bay Packers quarterback and racecar driver continue to be relationship goals. They made their relationship public in January 2018 and have been inseparable since.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kate Upton & Justin Verlander

Supermodel Kate Upton wed Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander in 2017 following Verlander's World Series win and have since welcomed their first child together. 

Rick Kern/WireImage
Andy Roddick & Brooklyn Decker

Grace and Frankie star Brooklyn Decker has been married to professional tennis player Andy Roddick since 2009. The adorable couple resides in Austin, Texas and have two children together.

Instagram
Alex Morgan & Servando Carrasco

The superstar soccer couple tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 2015, and recently welcomed their first child together.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection
Eric Johnson & Jessica Simpson

The singer and designer married her longtime sweetheart, former NFL tight end Eric Johnson, in 2014. Together they have three children, MaxwellAce and Birdie

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic
Zach Ertz & Julie Ertz

The Super Bowl-winning tight end and World Cup champion began dating in college, and officially tied the knot in March 2017.

Courtesy Lauren Cowart
Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard

After tying the knot in 2018, the supermodel and New York Giants wide receiver have welcomed two little ones together. 

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic
P.K. Subban & Lindsey Vonn

The NHL star and retired ski champion got engaged during the 2019 holidays. While the two haven't shared too many wedding details, they recently purchased a Los Angeles home together.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Becky G & Sebastian Lletget

The "Jolene" singer and LA Galaxy soccer star have been dating since 2016 and continue to prove they're relationship goals with their sweet pics, matching outfits and adorable moments together.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Derek & Hannah Jeter

Former Yankees player Derek Jeter has been married to his model wife since 2016. In 2017, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Bella Raine. In January 2018, they welcomed their second daughter named Story Grey.

Katie Kauss / KDK Creative
Eric & Jessie James Decker

The former football star and country singer tied the knot in 2013 and brought fans along with them throughout their love story and lives with two kids as reality stars. 

For more photos of famous sports couples, click here.

