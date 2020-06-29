Kim Kardashian Rocks Red Hair: Look Back at Her Hair Evolution

Kim Kardashian is looking red hot!

On Sunday, the KKW Beauty mogul was spotted out in Malibu, Calif. and rocked a vibrant new hairdo. Specifically, while donning a bright orange crop top and snake skin-patterned pants, the mother of four debuted red tresses for a date night with husband Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed on Monday that she did, in fact, dye her hair.

"You guys, I dyed my hair red," Kardashian said on her Instagram Story. "Do you love it?"

However, this isn't the first time Kardashian has experimented with fun and playful hair colors. In fact, this isn't even the first time that she's tried cherry red.

Nonetheless, it appears that the Kardashian-West matriarch is feeling her new look as she shared several stories showing off the striking color. Even Kardashian's longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, is sounding off on the "unexpected" new color.

He exclusively shared with E! News, "I always love collaborating on a different looks with Kim. I love that she really is open to taking risks and trying something new and coming out of quarantine and being able to do something this bold is fun. We did the blonde pink blue and the brown—red is a unexpected color for Kim."