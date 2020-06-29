Kim Kardashian Rocks Red Hair: Look Back at Her Hair Evolution

Kim Kardashian is looking red hot!

On Sunday, the KKW Beauty mogul was spotted out in Malibu, Calif. and rocked a vibrant new hairdo. Specifically, while donning a bright orange crop top and snake skin-patterned pants, the mother of four debuted red tresses for a date night with husband Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed on Monday that she did, in fact, dye her hair.

"You guys, I dyed my hair red," Kardashian said on her Instagram Story. "Do you love it?"

However, this isn't the first time Kardashian has experimented with fun and playful hair colors. In fact, this isn't even the first time that she's tried cherry red.

Nonetheless, it appears that the Kardashian-West matriarch is feeling her new look as she shared several stories showing off the striking color.

Thus, in honor of the E! personality's latest bold 'do, we invite you to look back at her hair evolution below!