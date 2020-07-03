The Baby-Sitters Club Cast: Then & Now

Hey na-na-na-hey!
The Baby-Sitters Club is officially open for business once again, but this time, they are using social media instead of a dial-up phone to take baby-sitting requests.
Ann M. Martin's iconic characters are being introduced to a whole new generation with Netflix's series based on the best-selling book series, which debuts Friday, July 3. Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Dawn and Stacey are all present and accounted for, ready to baby-sit the kids of Stoneybrook while learning classic coming-of-age lessons with a Gen Z twist.
But the debut of a new Club had us thinking about the 1995 movie, which is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary in August. The Baby-Sitters Club served as the film debut for many of its stars, including Rachel Leigh Cook, Schuyler Fisk and Bre Blair, while a few child stars, Larisa Oleynik and Austen O'Brien, took on roles from the beloved novels.
While it only made $10 million at the box office, the film has endured as a cult classic for many of the Scholastic series' fans and some of its stars have remained proud member of the Club decades later.
Check out what the stars of The Baby-Sitters Club movie are up to now—and who ended up becoming Zac Efron's acting coach...
The Baby-Sitters Club is now available to stream on Netflix.