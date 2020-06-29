Orange Is the New Black's Taylor Schilling Confirms She's Dating Emily Ritz

Taylor Schilling has a special person in her life.

Amid Pride Month, the actress of Orange Is the New Black fame confirmed to fans that she's in a relationship with musician and visual artist Emily Ritz.

On Sunday, the actress re-shared a photo to her Instagram Story that Ritz posted of them together. "I couldn't be more proud to be by your side," Ritz wrote to Schilling on the photo. "Happy Pride!"

While the actress did not share any further comment on their romance, she did add a series of heart emojis on top of the photo. The star also has not publicly labeled her sexuality.

"I've had very serious relationships with lots of people, and I'm a very expansive human," she told Evening Standard Magazine in 2017. "There's no part of me that can be put under a label. I really don't fit into a box—that's too reductive."