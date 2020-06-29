Meet the Cast of Marrying Millions Season 2 and See the Dramatic New Trailer

Marrying Millions is back. The reality series, which hails from the creators of 90 Day Fiancé, has five new couples joining returning duos Bill and Brianna of Dallas, and Gentille and Brian of Las Vegas for the second season.

In case you weren't tipped off by the show's title, Marrying Millions follows couples who are on opposite sides of the wealth spectrum. One part is incredibly wealthy, the other is, well, not. Each couple faces scrutiny from family and friends who wonder wither it's love or money that are keeping them together.

"Marrying Millions continues to expand our unique relationship content," Gena McCarthy, EVP of unscripted development and programming at Lifetime, said in a statement. "We're excited to introduce five outrageously relatable new couples as they all navigate clashes of class, culture and background in pursuit of love and the American Dream."