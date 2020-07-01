Summer House's Paige DeSorbo: Inside My Self-Care Routine

Related : "Summer House: Special Victims Unit"--Homemade Soup

Breaking headline on the Front Paige: We're obsessed with Paige DeSorbo.

Since she joined Summer House last year, Paige has become one of our favorite follows on social media, along with her co-star Hannah Berner, with the BFFs hosting Giggly Squad, their nightly Instagram Live show, together since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

So we were very excited to have the Bravo reality star and fashion influencer, who posts her "looks for less" recreations of celeb looks on Instagram, open up to E! about her daily self-care routine, from her go-to healthy snack and indulgence, favorite way to break a sweat and her easy beauty routine.

Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:

I don't have a specific mantra I tell myself everyday but I do try and meditate each day. If I had to answer I would say "everything happens for a reason."