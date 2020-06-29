RHONY Stars Change Their Taglines Mid-Season in a Bravo First!

A Real Housewives first!
The Real Housewives of New York City stars just debuted brand new taglines halfway through the 12th season in a change-up never done before by Bravo. The hilarious new taglines are definitely a little more tongue-in-cheek than the originals, which E! News exclusively revealed back in March before the season 12 premiere.
"Like a mint in my mouth, I can be a bit fresh," Dorinda Medley says in the clip below.
"I'm no one's arm candy, I'm the whole bowl of sugar," Sonja Morgan states.
Ramona Singer stays true to her self-love philosophy, adding, "So what if I'm self-involved, who else should I be involved with?"
"I'll say sorry for what I've done but never for who I am," newbie Leah McSweeney says.
"I rise above the drama and won't settle for the lower level," Luann de Lesseps concludes.
Noticeably absent from the new taglines video is Tinsley Mortimer, who recently left RHONY mid-season to be with fiancé Scott Kluth.
"Life isn't a fairytale, but I'm hoping mine's the exception," Tinsley said in this season's original opener.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)