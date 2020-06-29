RHONY Stars Change Their Taglines Mid-Season in a Bravo First!

Related : Luann de Lesseps Talks "RHONY" Drama, Sobriety & Single Life

A Real Housewives first!

The Real Housewives of New York City stars just debuted brand new taglines halfway through the 12th season in a change-up never done before by Bravo. The hilarious new taglines are definitely a little more tongue-in-cheek than the originals, which E! News exclusively revealed back in March before the season 12 premiere.

"Like a mint in my mouth, I can be a bit fresh," Dorinda Medley says in the clip below.

"I'm no one's arm candy, I'm the whole bowl of sugar," Sonja Morgan states.

Ramona Singer stays true to her self-love philosophy, adding, "So what if I'm self-involved, who else should I be involved with?"