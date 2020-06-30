Stars You Totally Forgot Were on Parks and Recreation

PrideRacial JusticeGolden State KillerE! Turns 30Where Are They Now?

For such a small town, Pawnee has had some major A-listers stop by!

We all remember some of the side characters on Parks and Recreation (like national hero and miniature horse Li'l Sebastian), but you may still be surprised by some of the very famous faces who graced the small screen for a guest role on the beloved NBC sitcom.

In honor of Parks and Recreation coming to NBC's new streaming service Peacock on July 15, we're looking back at all of the show's best guest stars, and on our walk down memory lane remembered how many iconic actors, or even real-life politicians, joined Amy Poehler's character Leslie Knope to create one of the funniest series ever on television.

From movie stars like Jon Hamm and Paul Rudd to actual political figures such as Vice President Joe Biden and former First Lady Michelle Obama, the award-winning sitcom was full of amazing guest stars and cameos that we can't wait to see all over again when we rewatch the show.

Where Is the Cast of Parks and Recreation Now?

So, take a look below at all of the celebrities you may have forgotten that were on the show!

We're sure a few—such as Kristen Bell's hilarious character from Eagleton—will make you laugh all over again when you relive the show on Peacock.

Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Paul Rudd

The affable actor had a recurring part as Bobby Newport, who was both the future heir to the sugary Sweetums company, as well as Leslie's Pawnee City Council opponent who could care less if he wins the job.

NBCU Photo Bank
Keegan-Michael Key

The Key & Peele actor recurred as Joe, who went from being introduced as Donna's ex-boyfriend to her husband by the end of the series.

Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank
Andy Samberg

The Saturday Night Live alum had a memorable, hilarious part as Carl Lorthner, the literally loud-mouthed Parks Security employee.

Dean Hendler/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Sean Hayes

The Will & Grace alum made a brief appearance on the show as Buddy Wood, a big-time reporter from Indianapolis who interviews Leslie as she runs for city council and insults Pawnee in the process.

NBC
Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard showed up in the show's final season as Hank, the boss at the TV studio that aired Andy's program "Johny Karate."

NBC
Jonathan Banks

Jonathan Banks played Ben Wyatt's dad, Steve, on the show, a far cry from his terrifying role as a hit-man on Breaking Bad.

NBC
Chelsea Peretti

Before starring in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Chelsea Peretti had a small role on-screen as Zelda, a woman at a city council meeting, but had a larger role behind-the-scenes of the show as one of its staff writers.

NBC
Questlove

The Roots drummer Questlove made a fun appearance in the series as Levondrius, Donna's estranged brother.

NBC
Cory Booker

The U.S. Senator, who is dating actress Rosario Dawson, makes a cameo on the sitcom.

Danny Feld/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Bradley Whitford

The West Wing alum plays Councilman Larry Pillner, whose seat Leslie fills after she runs for city council.

Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Bo Burnham

The comedian played Chipp McCapp, a country musician whose music video "Beautiful Like My Mom (Support the Troops)" was hilarious, and kind of a bop.

NBC
Jon Hamm

We saw Jon Hamm's comedy chops when he showed up as Ed, a National Parks Service employee who Leslie calls "the most incompetent person" she's ever met.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank
Justin Theroux

The Leftover's Justin Theroux played Justin Anderson, one of Leslie's boyfriends before she found her happily-ever-after with Ben Wyatt.

David Giesbrecht/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Joe Biden

The now-Democratic Presidential nominee was a favorite of Leslie Knope's back when he played himself in Barack Obama's administration.

NBC
Michelle Obama

Leslie Knope could barely even speak when she met up with one of the best First Ladies of all time, Michelle Obama.

Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Kristen Bell

The Good Place's Kristen Bell appeared on this NBC sitcom as well when she played Ingrid de Forest, a stuck-up councilwoman from Pawnee's rival city, Eagleton.

