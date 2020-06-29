Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman Have a Virtual Les Misérables Reunion

Related : "Les Miserables" Star Talks Musicals

No dream we've ever dreamed could top this!

On Monday, Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman had themselves a mini Les Misérables reunion for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series. During their virtual sit-down, the duo reminisced over making the 2012 film adaption of the famous Broadway musical, throwing it back to their early rehearsals where Jackman predicted that Hathaway's portrayal of Fantine would earn her an Oscar.

"We rehearsed for nine weeks, and I remember your first rehearsal," he told the Princess Diaries star. "I walked out of that rehearsal, and I rang [wife] Deb [Furness] and said, ‘Whatever money you have, put it on Anne Hathaway winning the Oscar.' I just saw an Oscar-worthy performance." Hathaway went on to win Best Supporting Actress for the role at the 2013 Academy Awards.

Recalling her time with Jackman on set, Hathaway chimed in, "What I learned about you when we were on Les Miz is that you're so charming and so unflappable, but you're actually really serious. I think that someone like Deb is great for you, because I think you guys complement each other."