Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Reunite for the First Time in 3 Months But Still Practice Social Distancing

Nothing can keep these best friends apart.
Over the weekend, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King reunited for the first time in three months with a sweet celebration. Taking place at Winfrey's home, the duo had a "socially distant lunch" with one another, which was documented on social media.
In a video posted by Winfrey's O! The Oprah Magazine Instagram account, King can be seen arriving to the Oprah Winfrey Show host's home wearing a multicolored medical mask.
"After three months of being quarantined in NYC, @gayleking has made it safely to @oprah's in California," the caption read. "(Lady O has also quarantined in her home since March.) But the besties are still obeying social distancing rules with their masks, a distance of more than six feet apart, and testing. Happy to see these two reunited."
For their socially distant lunch, Winfrey and King made sure to follow social distancing guidelines by sitting six feet apart from one another.
"Checking in from @oprah's House of Quarantine!" another post read, which featured a video of Winfrey and her longtime partner Stedman Graham dining six feet apart from King and her colleagues. "Yesterday Lady O, @stedmangraham, and their OWLAG daughter-girls welcomed @gayleking and her @cbsthismorning team with a socially distant lunch! Remember to keep at least six feet apart (like these two besties) when hanging out with friends and family."
In recent weeks, Winfrey has been using her platform to connect with fans amid social distancing. Back in May, she teamed up with John Krasinski for his YouTube series "Some Good News" to share some wisdom with one lucky graduate.
Remembering a lesson that she had learned from the late Maya Angelou, she told the student, "'Baby, God put a rainbow in the clouds.'"
Winfrey continued, "There have been many times when you're on the ground and you're gonna fly somewhere—this is my favorite moment in life, that when it's really dark and dreary on the ground and then you get on a plane, and within three minutes, you shoot above the clouds and you see the sun was always there."
She also delivered a virtual commencement speech for the class of 2020 during Facebook's #Graduation2020 special.
"You are indeed, the chosen class, for such a time as this, the Class of 2020. You're also a united class, the pandemic class, that has the entire world striving to graduate with you," the talk show host shared. "But even though there may not be pomp because of our circumstances, never has a graduating class been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion and energy and hope. Your graduation ceremony is taking place with so many luminaries celebrating you on the world's Facebook stage, and I'm just honored to join them and salute you."