Will Karine and Paul Live the American Dream on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Related : "90 Day Fiance: HEA?" Exclusive: Larissa Jealous of Colt's New GF?!

You saw them Before the 90 Days, you saw Paul travel The Other Way, and now he and Karine are exploring their Happily Ever After with a move to America on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season five.

Karine said she was nervous, excited and scared to begin her life in America with her young son and husband. But they weren't going to be living with Paul's mom and unseen father (he did not want to participate in filming). No, the Sunday June 28 episode found them living in a hotel room—paid by Paul's mom. His parents wouldn't let him move home because he has a family now, he needs to start providing for them. He needs to get a job and be responsible.