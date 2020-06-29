Lizzo Reminds Us We're All Winners During 2020 BET Awards Acceptance Speech

Related : Lizzo Speaks Out About Racism Amid #BlackLivesMatter Protests

Lizzo doesn't need a trophy to still feel good as hell.

At the virtual 2020 BET Awards, the superstar singer nabbed the trophy for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, beating out Beyoncé, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Kehlani and Summer Walker. And her at-home acceptance speech deserves an accolade of its own.

"Thank you so much BET and thank you to all the wonderfully talented, beautiful Black women that I share this category with," she began. "Beyoncé, thank you for everything that you've done for Black culture. I have to say that three years ago, I sat in the audience at the BET Awards and I didn't win anything. But I still went home and felt like a winner."

Come the 2019 award show, she performed a jaw-dropping medley of her hits "Good As Hell" and "Truth Hurts" on the main stage. And though she was nominated for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, she still went home empty handed. Or at least, that's what some viewers may have thought at the time.