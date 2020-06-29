Amanda Seales Kicks Off 2020 BET Awards With Powerful Monologue

Related : "The Rundown": Amanda Seales Dishes on 2020 BET Awards

Let the 2020 BET Awards begin!

On Sunday, host Amanda Seales kicked off the virtual broadcast with a poignant monologue that addressed recent events and called for racial justice.

"Now, folks always say, ‘All Amanda ever does is talk about race.' Well, listen, I would love to talk about regular, everyday things, but racism always beats me to it," she began. "For instance, candy: Who don't like candy? But whenever I talk about Skittles, I remember Trayvon Martin. I would love to talk about ice cream, it's a delicious treat. But each time I do, I'm reminded of Botham Jean."

"Who doesn't appreciate some shut eye?" she continued. "I had nap in 2015 that was so good, it felt like Black Jesus tucked me in. I still talk about it to this day, but that's a wrap because I can't dream about sleeping knowing Breonna Taylor's killers have not been arrested."

While addressing the different nature of this year's show, Seales said that the BET Awards served as a "break" for the Black community.