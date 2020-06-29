Why JoJo Fletcher Is "Excited" to Finally Watch Her Bachelorette Season With Jordan Rodgers

Buckle your seatbelt JoJo Fletcher because it's time to relive your season.

On Monday night, ABC will put the focus on America's beloved real estate developer as The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever! airs a special three-hour special dedicated to JoJo's season.

Although it's hard to believe that it's been close to four years since America first watched sparks fly between the reality star and Jordan Rodgers, the pair remains one of the strongest couples in Bachelor Nation.

And yes, they really are looking forward to watching their love story unfold all over again.

"Honestly, my initial reaction was anxious. I don't know why but I know I was an emotional roller coaster that season," JoJo shared with E! News exclusively while celebrating her partnership with Kilz. "But now, honestly, I'm excited to watch it back and excited to see it through Jordan's eyes."

She continued, "The funny thing is that I think I got really lucky the first time around because Jordan didn't watch our season. He maybe watched the first one or two episodes but he was like, ‘I don't need to see this.' I just went through, which was amazing at the time because we were in a new relationship. Things weren't as steady then. But now, four years later, he's excited to watch. We're going to see a great laugh out of it."