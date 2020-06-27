Milton Glaser, "I Heart NY" Creator and New York Magazine Co-Founder, Dies at 91

New York City has lost a legend.

Milton Glaser has passed away, The New York Times confirmed on Saturday morning. The publication reports Glaser died on his 91st birthday, which he celebrated on Friday, in Manhattan.

The New York City icon's wife, Shirley, told the outlet that his cause of death was due to a stroke and renal failure.

Many know Glaser as the creator of the iconic "I heart New York" design. You know, the famous logo that's emblazoned on t-shirts, keychains, shot glasses and other souvenirs you buy while touring the city.

Along with creating the legendary design, he's also the mastermind behind the 1967 Bob Dylan poster, in which the singer's silhouette is drawn with psychedelic hair. Additionally, Glaser co-founded New York magazine, and was the design director for nine years.

"Around our office, of course, he will forever be one of the small team of men and women that, in the late sixties, yanked New York out of the newspaper morgue and turned it into a great American magazine, the publication's obituary and tribute to the co-founder read.