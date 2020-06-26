Dog the Bounty Hunter's Family Honors Beth Chapman 1 Year After Her Death

Beth Chapman remains in her family's minds and hearts.

On Friday morning, Beth's daughter Cecily Chapman took to Instagram and shared a special tribute to her mom on the anniversary of her passing.

As followers learned, Cecily hosted a sunrise hike at the Hanauma Bay Ridge Trail in Hawaii to honor her beloved mom.

"#ForTheLoveofBeth 1 year sunrise hike," she captioned her post while featuring an assortment of photos from the walk that included yellow roses and a picture of Beth and Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman.

Cecily invited fans and followers to participate in the event earlier in the week. In fans, those who were unable to make it were still able to participate by posting a photo with the #ForTheLoveofBeth hashtag.

"The paddle out will begin at 5:30 pm at Waimanalo Beach. Prayer will take place on the beach and in the water. Bring your boards and flowers so we can remember Mrs. Dog the right way," she shared. "Not in Hawaii. Go on a walk, hike and take a picture. Let's make it viral."