'90s Divas Rewind: Watch Throwback E! Interviews With Aaliyah, Mariah Carey, Céline Dion & More

Whitney's music career had already taken off, but Mariah's was just about to.

In the clip, Mimi recalls being a waitress and backup singer for Brenda K. Starr.

"And she became my really good friend and she helped me out, helped me get my record deal," the singer told E! News. "All the while I was singing with her, I felt that much closer to the business—you know, being there and having her be so helpful and playing my tape for different people."

Mariah continued, "Then when things started coming through for me with my deal and stuff, that was like, a major, important step for me. You know, you have to get there, and just getting there was like, 'Woo! I got my deal!' and everything. But then...you're like, wait a minute, you have to make an album now. And it might flop!"

Thankfully, that wasn't the case. The next diva in the clip even said she was a fan of Mariah's!

"I'm enjoying myself very much because today I have the chance to travel, to meet a lot of people, to do my dreams—you know, for me it's a dream come true," a 22-year-old Celine expressed. "I sing and I do what I love to do. It's wonderful."

In addition to listing Mariah as one of the artists she "admires very much," Celine also gave shout-outs to Prince, AC/DC and Melissa Etheridge.