Exclusive

'90s Divas Rewind: Watch Throwback E! Interviews With Aaliyah, Mariah Carey, Céline Dion & More

Hear from TLC, Whitney Houston and Gloria Estefan in some of their earliest E! News interviews
By Allison Crist Jun 29, 2020 1:00 PMTags
MusicMariah CareyCéline DionE! NewsWhitney HoustonInterviewsTLCCelebritiesNostalgiaE! 30th Anniversary
Whitney's music career had already taken off, but Mariah's was just about to. 

In the clip, Mimi recalls being a waitress and backup singer for Brenda K. Starr.

"And she became my really good friend and she helped me out, helped me get my record deal," the singer told E! News. "All the while I was singing with her, I felt that much closer to the business—you know, being there and having her be so helpful and playing my tape for different people."

Mariah continued, "Then when things started coming through for me with my deal and stuff, that was like, a major, important step for me. You know, you have to get there, and just getting there was like, 'Woo! I got my deal!' and everything. But then...you're like, wait a minute, you have to make an album now. And it might flop!"

Thankfully, that wasn't the case. The next diva in the clip even said she was a fan of Mariah's!

"I'm enjoying myself very much because today I have the chance to travel, to meet a lot of people, to do my dreams—you know, for me it's a dream come true," a 22-year-old Celine expressed. "I sing and I do what I love to do. It's wonderful."

In addition to listing Mariah as one of the artists she "admires very much," Celine also gave shout-outs to Prince, AC/DC and Melissa Etheridge.

Meanwhile, back in 1990 Gloria Estefan told E! of her passion, "I was very shy and singing was my release, my emotional escape. Like, I wouldn't cry. I'd go and sing to myself in my room and things like that. But I never really thought of it as a career because I was petrified when I'd get on stage, or when my mother would make me sing for her friends. I'd stare down at the floor...It just happened by accident. As I started realizing it could be a career, I realized it's what really made me happy. And that's when I said, 'Well, I'll do this.'

Check out the E! News rewind video above to hear TLC talk about the making of their "Waterfalls" music video, Aaliyah opening up about her budding music career and more from the incomparable '90s divas above!

