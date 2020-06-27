Get Ready to Swoon and Revisit E!'s First Set Visit to Beverly Hills, 90210

"It's not a high school show at all. It may take place in a high school at certain times, but it's basically—most of it is out of the high school and we're dealing with real situations. We're dealing with a lot of controversial issues, which is wonderful," Doherty told us. "This is not a TV show, we're not a sitcom, and we're not the normal one-hour drama show, we are more like a film."
She's not wrong. The show also contributed to a number of trends in fashion and style.
"She's the girl you want to watch to see what she's wearing, to see how her hair's done—I mean, that sounds awful, but, I mean, people are going to look at her that way, but you have to know that there's a whole other side to her," Garth said in the E! interview above.
Perry told us he thought it was interesting that he and Garth were playing the quintessential Beverly Hills kids, but "we both come from a farm."
"My first car was a lawnmower, actually," Garth said.
