Alicia Keys Honors The Black Lives Matter Movement With Poignant 2020 BET Awards Performance

Related : "The Rundown": Amanda Seales Dishes on 2020 BET Awards

Alicia Keys used her 2020 BET Awards performance to deliver a poignant message.

On Sunday, the Grammy winner performed a moving rendition of her new single "Perfect Way To Die," which was written in response to the recent Black Lives Matter protests.

Taking place in the middle of an empty city street, Keys sat behind her piano as she played the powerful song. During the middle of the performance, a portrait of Sandra Bland, a 28-year-old woman who was found dead days after being arrested, was broadcasted on a billboard behind her. To conclude her performance, Keys stood up from her piano and kneeled in the middle of the street, showing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and Colin Kaepernick, who famously kneeled during the National Anthem at several NFL games to bring awareness to police brutality.

Taking to social media after the performance, the "Girl On Fire" singer reflected on the deeper meaning of the song and how it has affected her.