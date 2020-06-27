RichKids of Beverly Hills: Where Are They Now?

Related : Necessary Realness: "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills" Reunion

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

They are the rich and popular!

At the start of 2014, E! viewers were introduced to Beverly Hills' wealthy, young elite through a new docu-series, #RichKids of Beverly Hills. Through the reality show, we got a first-hand look at how those in the world's most famous zip code really spent their time.

Whether they were boarding a private plane or popping champagne with a Mr Chow meal, the #RichKids gang—which included, at different times, Dorothy Wang, Morgan Stewart, EJ Johnson, Brendan Fitzpatrick, Jonny Drubel, Roxy Sowlaty, Taylor-Ann Hasselhoff and Bianca Espada—knew how to live life to the fullest.

The show wrapped in 2016 and, thus, we're curious to know what the #RichKids (now adults) are up to these days.

In honor of E!'s 30th anniversary, we're taking a look back at the cast then and giving an update on what they're up to now.