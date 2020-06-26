WELCOME!

Faith Hill Calls for Mississippi to Change Its State Flag

Faith Hill takes to Twitter with a plea to the Mississippi legislature to change its state flag. See why she’s hoping politicians vote a certain way.
Faith Hill is hoping for change in the state of Mississippi.

On Thursday afternoon, the country music singer took to Twitter where she called for legislatures to change the state flag of her hometown, which features the Confederate battle emblem.

"I am a proud MS girl and I love my home state. When I think of Mississippi, I think of my mom and dad, the church I grew up in, high school football and where I fell in love with music," she wrote to her 1.2 million followers. "Now, it is time for the world to meet the Mississippi of today and not the Mississippi of 1894 (when the MS legislature voted on the current flag)." 

Faith continued, "I understand many view the current flag as a symbol of heritage and Southern pride, but we have to realize that this flag is a direct symbol of terror for our black brothers and sisters."

With the Mississippi legislature scheduled to vote today, Faith is calling for politicians to make a change.

"[Vote on] ONE NEW FLAG, one that represents ALL of the citizens of Mississippi," she wrote online.

Faith isn't the only singer asking for change in Mississippi. On Thursday, Paramore's Hayley Wiliams expressed hope for a new flag.

"I was born in Meridian, MS., lived there through 2001. Transparently, I have some awful memories from life there but a lot of the good ones I keep involve my black schoolmates & neighborhood friends," she wrote. "Those kids introduced me to black artists who shape my artistry to this day."

Hayley continued, "I remember noticing racial inequalities from a very young age but I certainly did not realize then that there was anything that could be done about it. I imagine, even a grown-up would feel intimidated/overwhelmed to do something about it in MS. Yet [today], there's opportunity."

According to NBC News, Mississippi is the only state across the United States to still have the Confederate emblem on its flag.

