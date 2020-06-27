Dealer's Choice: Check Out the Cast of Las Vegas Then and Now

PrideRacial JusticeE! Turns 30Where Are They Now?Bachelor Nation

It's been almost 17 years since NBC rolled the dice on Las Vegas and viewers were rewarded with five seasons of drama, beautiful people, celeb cameos galore and high-stakes shenanigans
It's been almost 17 years since NBC took a gamble on Las Vegas.

The soapy prime-time drama starred Josh Duhamel as Danny, a former Marine who's figuring out his personal life as he rises through the ranks at the Montecito Resort and Casino, a fictional high rollers playground that managed to pack in everything Sin City has to offer, from the games, show girls and glamour to the tough guys, backroom deals and occasional untimely death, under one roof.

The show lasted for five seasons, with most of the cast sticking around for the duration, though new faces popped up here and there to keep things fresh, in addition to the endless parade of guest stars, including Alec Baldwin, Sylvester Stallone and Paris Hilton, and cameos from celebrities just passing through, like Jon Bon Jovi, Snoop Dogg and Vegas entertainment staples Criss Angel and the Blue Man Group.

Las Vegas was fun, it was over-the-top and it was packed with famous faces. And, especially as the plot twists got ever more twisted, it was a hoot.

The show lamentably ended on a cliffhanger because they had been planning on a sixth season that ultimately didn't happen.

But while we can't offer anything other than a hopeful "Danny and Delinda have a family are doing great!" we can certainly catch up on what members of the show's sprawling cast have been up to since they played their final hand.

NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Josh Duhamel

Former Marine and war veteran Danny McCoy starts under Ed's wing and comes into his own running the Montecito.

Former soap opera star Duhamel came into his own too after hitting the jackpot with Las Vegas, juggling his series with roles in Win a Date With Tad Hamilton, Turistas and Transformers. After the series ended in 2008, it was onto two Transformers sequels; rom-coms including When in Rome, Life As We Know It, and New Year's Eve, and even a return to his old All My Children stomping grounds, reprising the character of Leo du Pres in a couple of episodes in 2011.

Duhamel also starred in the quirky detective series Battle Creek, co-starred in the Hulu series 11/22/63, played real-life detective Greg Kading in Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. and was a doting dad in both the coming-of-age-and-coming-out dramedy Love, Simon and Think Like a Dog.

Rather notably, Duhamel also met Fergie on the set of Las Vegas, when she and the Black Eyed Peas had a cameo. They got married in 2004 and had son Axl together before separating in 2017 and finalizing their divorce in 2019.

NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
James Caan

Already a legend thanks to his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, the veteran movie star eased right into the role of "Big Ed" Deline, security boss turned head of operations at the Montecito, as well as father figure to Danny—and the father of Delinda, Danny's eventual meant-to-be love interest.

"So I came back to town for a visit. And everyone says to me, 'Jimmy, you look good.' Well, what does that mean? I look good. What am I, Anthony Quinn? What am I, dead?'" the native New Yorker joked to the New York Times in 2004, talking about returning to Los Angeles—his former longtime home—after having decamped for Park City, Utah, a few years prior when he wasn't working as much.

The star of Brian's Song, The Gambler, Misery, Honeymoon in Vegas and For the Boys left Las Vegas after four seasons, saying he wanted to have more time to make movies. He's been working ever since, co-starring with his son Scott Caan in the 2009 drama Mercy, which Scott also wrote; guest-starring on Hawaii 5-0; playing a mob kingpin in the Starz series Magic City and lending his voice to Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, among myriad other projects.

Caan has been married four times and has five kids. He and fourth wife Linda Stokes divorced in 2009 after 14 years of marriage.

NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Molly Sims

The genius daughter of Ed and Jillian, Delinda Deline, is the Montecito's food and beverage director, having found college on the boring side. She and Danny, whom she's known since she was a kid, are totally made for each other, but after not being able to commit in season one, it takes them a few more years to figure it out and get engaged.

A model and TV host as well, Sims appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition five times, including twice while she was on Las Vegas, and these days she's a lifestyle entrepreneur, dishing out food, fitness, fashion, home decor and parenting inspo on her website.

She's been married to producer and Netflix executive Scott Stuber since 2011 and they have three kids.

 

 

NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Cheryl Ladd

The former Charlie's Angels star played Ed's patient wife Jillian—but apparently her patience ran out after James Caan left the show, because later it's revealed that Jillian left Ed.

Ladd acts regularly, appearing on CSI: Miami, NCIS, Chuck, Ray Donovan, The People v. O.J. Simpson (playing Robert Shapiro's wife, Linell) and Ballers, and was in the Lifetime holiday movies The Christmas Contract and Grounded for Christmas.

She kept her first husband David Ladd's name but has been married to Brian Russell since 1981. She's mom to daughter Jordan Ladd and stepmom to Russell's daughter Lindsey.

NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Marsha Thomason

Of course the best casino boss in the world works alongside the best pit boss in Vegas, "Ice Queen" Nessa Holt.

After her own conman turned CIA recruit father faked his own death, Nessa was practically raised as one of Ed and Jillian's own kids, and ended up like a sister to Delinda--but she ends up leaving the Montecito (and Mike) after two seasons to join her dad and long-lost sister in their new lives.

Thomason, who's from Manchester, England, went on to play Naomi on Lost and FBI agent Donna Berrigan on White Collar. Most recently she's had guest arcs on NCIS: Los AngelesThe Good Doctor and Better Things, and appeared on SEAL Team and MacGyver, as well as played a political adviser in the Sky One drama Cobra.

She's been married to Craig Sykes since 2009 and they have a daughter, Tallulah.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Jerod Harris/Getty Images
James Lesure

MIT grad engineer/head valet/trusted security assistant Mike Cannon is Danny's best friend—and Mike's aunt is Gladys Knight (who makes an appearance). Nessa jilts him, for a good reason, but he finds love eventually with the Montecito's new-to-season-five concierge, Piper (Camille Guaty).

Since Las Vegas, Lesure has had recurring or starring roles on Lipstick Jungle, The New Adventures of Old Christine, Mr. Sunshine with Matthew Perry, the TBS comedy Men at Work, Blue Bloods, Uncle Buck (with Mike Epps playing the zany uncle), Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, Salvation, Divorce on HBO, and most recently NBC's Good Girls. So he's basically been on your TV nonstop since 2008.

NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Nikki Cox

Montecito's special events director Mary Connell had an abusive father and Danny has always been her night in shining armor—and they almost get married, but she takes off after possibly killing her terrible dad because he's too connected to let the law take its course. But she sends a photo that lets Danny know that she's alright.

After exiting the show after four seasons, Cox did some voice work and TV movies, but mainly put acting on the back burner to focus on family. She too met her future spouse, Jay Mohr, on the Las Vegas set when he had a guest appearance, and they married in 2006. He famously added her name to his, becoming Jon (his actual first name) Ferguson Cox Mohr, but they divorced in 2018. They have a son together, Meredith.

NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Vanessa Marcil

Presenting Sam Marquez, Montecito resident and the best casino host in the world. She ends up owning the Montecito for a week after her ex-husband and hotel owner Casey Manning is poisoned and leaves her the hotel in his will, then almost loses it for failure to pay back taxes. Eventually she decides she'll marry Vic, Casey's brother, because he reminds her of her dead ex.

Marcil got her start on General Hospital and most notably has worked on Beverly Hills, 90210 (where she met Brian Austin Green, the father of her son) and Lipstick Jungle, and has starred in a number of Hallmark Channel and Lifetime movies, most recently 2019's My Stepfather's Secret.

She was married to Corey Feldman from 1989 to 1993. Her son Kassius was born in 2002 and she split with Green the following year (though he still appeared on a 2004 episode of Las Vegas with Paris Hilton playing his fiancée.) Marcil married CSI: NY star Carmine Giovinazzo in 2010 but filed for divorce in 2012.

NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Tom Selleck

Naturally, when James Caan left the show they wanted to replace one titan with another: enter Magnum P.I. as business and real estate mogul A.J. Cooper, who bails the Montecito out of financial trouble and takes over as owner in season five.

Before and after joining the cast of Las Vegas, Selleck starred as troubled L.A. homicide detective turned troubled New England police chief Jesse Stone in nine made-for-TV movies based on the Robert B. Parker novels, and he's been playing New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan on CBS' Blue Bloods since 2010.

The once-divorced Selleck has been married to his wife, Jillie, since 1987 and they're parents to daughter Hannah.

NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Lara Flynn Boyle

Shades of Anna Nicole Smith, Boyle's insufferable casino mogul Monica Mancuso started off as a 25-year-old waitress and stripper who married an 85-year-old billionaire—hence her very comfortable lifestyle years later. In season three Monica dies in a freak accident, falling off the roof of the hotel and crashing into a shoe store.

Boyle, best known for Twin Peaks, Threesome and The Practice (as well as for dating Jack Nicholson in the 1990s), did an episode of Law & Order in 2008 and has appeared in a handful of small films since, but otherwise has been leading a private life—and noticeably was not in Twin Peaks' years-in-the-making third season on Showtime in 2017. Her character, Donna, had previously been replaced by Moira Kelly in the prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me.

She's been married to her second husband, real estate investor Donald Ray Thomas II, since 2006.

NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Dean Cain

The onetime Superman had a recurring role as Sam's ex, Casey Manning, who used to own the Montecito and then inherits it again after Monica's death. It turned out he was poisoned before getting killed in a boating accident in season four, but he had drawn up a will leaving the financially strapped hotel to Sam before he went.

Cain has made a prolific amount of made-for-TV and independent movies over the years, most recently playing a pastor in The Man Who Went to Heaven, as well as had recurring roles on Lady Dynamite, Supergirl and Hit the Floor.

He has a son, Christopher, with ex-girlfriend Samantha Torres.

NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Jerry O'Connell

O'Connell played Detective Woody Hoyt on Crossing Jordan, a fellow NBC drama that enjoyed a few crossover episodes with Las Vegas, allowing Sam and Woody to date more visibly.

Highlights for the veteran actor, who made his movie debut at 12 in Stand by Me, since Las Vegas include roles in Scary Movie 5, the 2014 Veronica Mars movie, Obsessed with Idris Elba, and appearances on Drunk History, The League, Workaholics, Scream Queens and more.

O'Connell married Rebecca Romijn in 2007 and they welcomed twin daughters in 2008.

NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Jill Hennessy

When the Montecito was in need of a forensic pathologist, in came Dr. Jordan Cavanaugh of Crossing Jordan fame, often with Detective Woody in tow.

After Crossing Jordan ended in 2007, Hennessy, previously best known for playing ADA Claire Kincaid on Law & Order, released an album, Ghost in My Head, and devoted more time to making music, performing at Lillith Fair in 2010. She played a veterinarian in the short-lived HBO drama Luck, had an arc on Madam Secretary, released a second album called I Do and appeared on Bull in 2018.

She's currently on the Showtime crime drama City on a Hill with Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, which has been renewed for a second season, and in 2020 she was in the Netflix movie Standing Up, Falling Down with Billy Crystal and Ben Schwartz.

Hennessy has been married to Paolo Mastropietro since 2000 and they have two sons, Marco and Gianni, together.

Here's to five harrowing, heartwarming and sometimes hilarious seasons of Las Vegas.

