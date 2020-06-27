Dealer's Choice: Check Out the Cast of Las Vegas Then and Now

It's been almost 17 years since NBC took a gamble on Las Vegas.

The soapy prime-time drama starred Josh Duhamel as Danny, a former Marine who's figuring out his personal life as he rises through the ranks at the Montecito Resort and Casino, a fictional high rollers playground that managed to pack in everything Sin City has to offer, from the games, show girls and glamour to the tough guys, backroom deals and occasional untimely death, under one roof.

The show lasted for five seasons, with most of the cast sticking around for the duration, though new faces popped up here and there to keep things fresh, in addition to the endless parade of guest stars, including Alec Baldwin, Sylvester Stallone and Paris Hilton, and cameos from celebrities just passing through, like Jon Bon Jovi, Snoop Dogg and Vegas entertainment staples Criss Angel and the Blue Man Group.

Las Vegas was fun, it was over-the-top and it was packed with famous faces. And, especially as the plot twists got ever more twisted, it was a hoot.