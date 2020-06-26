G-Eazy Just Dropped Another Song With Ashley Benson Amid Romance Rumors

G-Eazy released his new project, Everything's Strange Here, on Friday, and Ashley Benson appeared on one of the tracks.

That's right! Benson was featured on "All the Things You're Searching For" along with Kossisko.

This wasn't the first time the 31-year-old rapper and the 30-year-old actress had collaborated on a song. As fans will recall, the dynamic duo teamed up for a cover of Radiohead's "Creep" earlier this year.

The release came about a month after the pair started sparking romance rumors. Fans began to speculate about the celebs after G-Eazy and Benson were photographed hanging out in May. Since then, the two have been spotted holding hands and sharing a smooch. Benson even brought him to her sister's wedding.

The rumors also came shortly after Benson and Cara Delevingne broke up. Reports of the split spread in May. The model and the Pretty Little Liars star first sparked romance rumors in 2018 and went public with their relationship in 2019.