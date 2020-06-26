Is 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Star Larissa Jealous of Colt's New Girlfriend?

News of Colt's new girlfriend has found its way to his ex-wife Larissa in the exclusive sneak peek of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? above.
In the preview, Larissa is getting, uh, things tightened with her friend Hannah nearby ready for the gossip.
"Are you actually jealous?" Hannah asks.
"I don't feel replaced by another Brazilian. I have zero billion percent no jealousy about Colt. But she should to think a little bit before being involved to him," Larissa says in a confessional.
And that's when Larissa hatches her plan to warn Jess about Colt.
"I feel like if I tell her what is coming, maybe she can avoid the situation that I was, you know?" she says.
But is this all out of the goodness of her own heart? That's what Hannah—and viewers want to know.
Colt met Jess, an au pair, online. The two met in person in Las Vegas before Colt traveled to Chicago for a weekend with her and her friends. Later this season, Jess invites Colt to Brazil to get to know her family. However, Colt is keeping the relationship a secret from mom Debbie because of how tumultuous his relationship with Larissa was.
Colt and Larissa weren't even married before their relationship turned rocky. After numerous arrests and calls to the police, the couple divorced. They hadn't been married for a year.
These days, Larissa is single after breaking up with Eric (viewers saw them together at a reunion), and now she's trying to get her life in order and live the American dream, cosmetic surgeries and all.
Get up to speed with the other 90 Day couples in the new season below.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.