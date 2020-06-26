Is 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Star Larissa Jealous of Colt's New Girlfriend?

Related : "90 Day Fiance: HEA?" Exclusive: Larissa Jealous of Colt's New GF?!

News of Colt's new girlfriend has found its way to his ex-wife Larissa in the exclusive sneak peek of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? above.

In the preview, Larissa is getting, uh, things tightened with her friend Hannah nearby ready for the gossip.

"Are you actually jealous?" Hannah asks.

"I don't feel replaced by another Brazilian. I have zero billion percent no jealousy about Colt. But she should to think a little bit before being involved to him," Larissa says in a confessional.

And that's when Larissa hatches her plan to warn Jess about Colt.