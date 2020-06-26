Russell Crowe Says He and Ed Sheeran Once Drank Shots Out of Johnny Cash's Grammy

Russell Crowe appeared on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden and told the story of the time he and Ed Sheeran took shots out of a Grammy that belonged to the late Johnny Cash.

The 56-year-old actor said he purchased the award from a public auction and noted it had been given to Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison, Sam Phillips, Rick Nelson and Chips Moman in the '80s for the Class of '55, which won Best Spolen Word or non-musical recording.

Crowe then explained he's friends with Sheeran and said the 29-year-old singer has visited his farm in Australia a few times. During one visit, Sheeran asked Crowe if he could see Cash's Grammy. So, the Oscar winner went and got it. According to Crowe's tale, Sheeran then asked the L.A. Confidential star if he knew "what we do with Grammys." Crowe had no idea.

"He goes, 'Why do you think that there's a horn on a Grammy, mate?'" Crowe recalled. "'Because we do shots.'"

Crowe then proceeded to set the scene for James Corden by dimming the lights. The Les Misérables celeb said he and Sheeran then grabbed a bottle of Jack Daniels and started "doing shots out of Johnny Cash's Grammy."